Use vocational skills to solve youths unemployment, poverty – Ondo Education Commissioner

By Dayo Johnson

Ondo State Education Commissioner, Mr. Laolu Akindolire, has said that vocational skills and enterprise management can be used to solve youths unemployment and poverty in the country.

Akindolire said this in Akure, while hosting the CEO of ACCENT-Spring Development Initiative (ASDI), Wale Akinyanmi and the MSTP team, who are partnering with the ministry to promote vocational and entrepreneurship education in the state.

According to him ” any society seeking to overcome unemployment and poverty must prioritize training its teenagers and youth in vocational skills and enterprise management.

The commissioner described Entrepreneurship Education as the urgent need of the present times in the continent.

Akindolire lauded the Multi-Skills Teenpreneurship Program (MSTP) as a solution to the global challenge of unemployment and youth restiveness, he described the initiative as the panacea to the global challenge of unemployment and youth restiveness.

The Commissioner was delighted that the MSTP encourages students to pursue vocational and skills-based careers alongside academic qualifications, negating the present desperation for paper certificates and white collar jobs.

He noted that Ondo State is the first beneficiary of the MSTP initiative in Africa and appreciated LAHI, the Indian partners for extending the Asian entrepreneurial prowess to Nigeria.

Akindolire declared the readiness of the Aiyedatiwa administration to take the partnership and entrepreneurship education to the next level by expanding the program’s scope and establishing an Entrepreneurship Department in the ministry to facilitate, manage, and promote entrepreneurship education.

Speaking earlier, the CEO of ASDI, Mr. Wale Akinyanmi, commended the ministry’s foresight in introducing the employability scheme to the continent through Ondo State.

Akinyanmi pleaded with the Commissioner to initiate moves to increase the scope of the program to accommodate more students in the next academic session.

He highlighted that the MSTP focuses on Gardening, Nursery & Agriculture Techniques (GNAT), Workshop Engineering Techniques (WET), Energy and Environment (E&E), Food Processing Techniques (FPT)/Personal Health & Hygiene and Introduction to Entrepreneurship (ITE).

According to him “the entrepreneurial aspect of the MSTP is crucial as vocational skills acquisition without entrepreneurship skills was incomplete since entrepreneurial acumen equips artisans with requisite business management skills.

Akinyanmi described the interest of the state government in technical education as welcoming but stressed the need to invest more in acquiring equipment and relevant infrastructure rather than flamboyant buildings.

He extolled the readiness of Lend A Hand India [LAHI] to extend its support in driving the Technical Grammar School project being envisaged in the state.