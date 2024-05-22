US singer Kelly Rowland ‘scolds’ security guard at Cannes Film Festival

US singer Kelly Rowland made headlines at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday after appearing to scold a security guard on the red carpet.

The former Destiny’s Child member had initially been all smiles, waving to fans and photographers as she made her way down the red carpet ahead of the “Marcello Mio” premiere.

Rowland, 43, looked stunning in a flowy red dress, accessorized with a statement diamond necklace, matching drop earrings, and silver pumps, completing her look with a sleek platinum-blond bob and flawless makeup.

As Rowland ascended a set of stairs, a female security guard was seen guiding her away from the crowd, prompting Rowland to turn and address the guard directly.

The four-time Grammy-winner appeared to scowl and gesture sternly, raising her left pointer finger in a manner suggesting admonishment.

While the exact details of the interaction remain unclear, the incident quickly caught the attention of onlookers and photographers, sparking speculation about what transpired between Rowland and the security guard.

Kelly Rowland, Career, Beyonce link

Kelly Rowland is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and television personality. She gained prominence as one of the founding members of the R&B girl group Destiny’s Child, which became one of the world’s best-selling girl groups of all time. Born on February 11, 1981, in Atlanta, Georgia, Kelly Rowland began her music career in the late 1990s with Destiny’s Child, alongside Beyoncé Knowles and Michelle Williams.

Destiny’s Child achieved immense success with hits like “Say My Name,” “Independent Women Part I,” and “Survivor.” After the group disbanded in 2005, Rowland embarked on a solo career, releasing several successful albums including “Simply Deep,” “Ms. Kelly,” and “Here I Am.” Her solo hits include “Dilemma” (featuring Nelly), “Motivation,” and “When Love Takes Over” (with David Guetta).

Apart from her music career, Kelly Rowland has also ventured into acting, appearing in films such as “Freddy vs. Jason” and “Think Like a Man,” as well as television shows like “Empire” and “The X Factor.”

Vanguard News