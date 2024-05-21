US-based Nigerian doctor, Hokehe Eko, launches virtual clinic for children with autism

US-based Nigerian brain health consultant, Dr Hokehe Eko

By Biodun Busari

A Nigerian doctor, Dr Hokehe Eko, has offered a pioneering virtual clinic, Glow Pediatrics, for evaluating children with autism in the United States.

The virtual attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism evaluations are currently accessible in Oklahoma, Georgia, and Maryland for children between 18 months to 10 years.

According to Black Enterprise, Eko founded Glow Pediatrics as an innovative pediatric integrative medicine practice that takes a holistic, patient-centered approach to address physical, emotional, and developmental needs of children.

“If you have concerns about the possibility of autism, it is generally better to have your child evaluated sooner rather than later,” said Eko.

“Even if you choose not to enroll your child in therapy, understanding your child’s behavior and needs can go a long way toward knowing how to support them.”

Studies have shown that while autism testing is most significant when children are between 18 months or older, some children may exhibit subtle signs, while others may have more noticeable indicators.

Glow Pediatric’s virtual ADHD and autism evaluations are one-to-two-hour sessions catered to children 18 months to 10 years old.

After examining the patient, the virtual clinic founder prepares a detailed analysis showing her findings, diagnostic impressions, and recommendations, which are discussed during a follow-up appointment.

Under the leadership of a trusted physician, the clinic hosts weekly Glow Health Circles, offering patients a supportive community and fostering accountability on their health journeys.

Eko, a Brain Health Consultant and Board-Certified Pediatrician with over a decade of experience, takes a root-cause approach when treating ADHD and autism, considering physical and environmental factors.

“As a result of my experience, I am better able to differentiate between neuro-typical and neuro-atypical behaviors, and can also help identify if there are other factors at play, such as ADHD, depression, anxiety, OCD, intellectual delays, or other medical conditions,” she said on her website.

Eko is a graduate of St. George’s University School of Medicine, Grenada; University of North Florida, US; and University of South FloridaUniversity of South Florida, US.