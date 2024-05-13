Unilever shareholders approve 75k dividend, commend performance

By Peter Egwuatu

Shareholders of Unilever Nigeria Plc have unanimously approved the 75 kobo per share dividend proposed by its Board of Directors for the financial year ended December 2023, an increase from the 25 kobo declared in 2022.

The shareholders also commended the performance of the company for surmounting the difficult operating environment. The total dividend translates to N4.3 billion.

At the Company’s 99th Annual General Meeting, which was held in Lagos, shareholders expressed satisfaction with the growth in revenue of N103.9 billion representing a 51.3% growth compared to N68.6 billion recorded in 2022.

Speaking at the AGM, the Acting Chairman of the Board of Directors at Unilever Nigeria Plc, Mr. Micheal Ikpoki, expressed appreciation to all shareholders for their support throughout the year despite the challenging environment in the last year.

He promised that the Board and Management will continue to put in their best in fostering growth and navigating the tides as the Company steers toward more successes.

On the improved performance of the business, the Managing Director, Mr. Tim Kleinebenne, said the achievement in the year under review is reflective of a collaborative effort from all key stakeholders and improved operational performance and greater investment in our brands, supply, and distributions, to ensure we meet the needs of consumers across channels.

“We are pleased with the results for 2023. It speaks to the impact of the strategic choices we make daily about our operations to better serve the consumers with our best locally produced brands that contribute to improving their health and hygiene,” he said.

Kleinebenne added that Unilever had reached its 100-year milestone in Nigeria in 2023, becoming the longest serving manufacturing company in Nigeria.

He stated: “We believe in Nigeria and reaffirm our long term view of the opportunities that outweigh the challenges. With our resilience, agility, partnership, and commitment of the government on the ongoing reforms through strategic choices, policy formulation and implementation, gradually a better Nigeria will emerge.”