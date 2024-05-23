UNICEF to liaise with Taraba Govt for additional support to Rural Volunteers

By Femi Bolaji

The United Nations Children Fund, UNICEF, has announced plans to liaise with the Taraba state government to negotiate additional logistical support for rural volunteers working on maternal and child health across the state’s 16 local government areas.

The Chief of UNICEF Bauchi Field Office, Dr. Tushar Rane, made this announcement on Thursday in Zing town during an interface with Mama-to-Mama volunteers in Zing LGA.

Dr. Rane explained that UNICEF, with funding from GAVI, has been providing logistical support to 5,040 Mama-to-Mama volunteers in Taraba.

He noted that it is now time for the state government to supplement this support due to the challenges facing the volunteers.

According to him, “One of the pleas from our volunteers is for additional logistical support for their advocacy activities.

“We will liaise with the state government to see how we can address this particular challenge.

“They also mentioned phobia for vaccines as another challenge of their advocacy in their respective communities which we have noted.”

During his visit to the Palace of the Chief of Zing, HRH Suleiman Sambo, Dr. Rane noted that traditional rulers are important pillars in every community.

He assured that UNICEF would continue to partner with the chiefdom to combat vaccine hesitancy.

In response, the Chief of Zing, HRH Sambo, said the doors of his palace would continue to remain open to initiatives that would better the lives of his subjects.