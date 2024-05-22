UniAbuja VC, Na’Allah seeks govt’s support for Nollywood industry 

.says Nigeria’s film industry can turn around fortunes of nation’s economy

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, UniAbuja,Prof. AbdulRasheed Na’Allah,has tasked government on support for Nollywood industry, saying the nation’s film industry was capable of turning Nigeria’s economy around with needed support.

This was as he attributed the current gains made by the film industry in the country to the tremendous contributions of Nollywood practitioners.

Na’Allah,who spoke, yesterday, at a three-day conference held in honour of visiting lecturer, Prof. Onookome Okome, in Abuja, insisted that it was in the interest of Nigerian government to know that film industries was a multi-million dollars ventures.

According to him, the success of Nollywood being the second largest film industry in the world,was due to the hard work and dedication of practitioners who he noted, put in their best in the act of movie making.

Insisting that Nigeria can turn around its economic fortune with Nollywood,Na’Allah called on government support to boost the nation’s Nigerian film industry.

He said:”Nollywood can turn around the fortunes of Nigerian economy. And Nigerian government must understand that now.

“It is in the interest of Nigerian government to know that film industries are multi-million dollars ventures. They can create wealth. From all over the world, people are watching Nollywood. People are beginning to know Nigeria through Nollywood. Is it our music, film, cultural dance, language? We are taking the world by surprise. And because it is going to Japan, China, America, it is creating foreign reserves for Nigeria.

“Netflix is already showing Nollywood movies regularly. If you fly any airline today, and you go to watch movie, you will see the African movie right there. That is a lot of money coming to Nigeria. So I think government just has to create more support for Nollywood and it would change fortunes in terms of the economy of this nation”,he said.

Speaking also, Prof Okome, a pioneer writer about Nollywood, expressed delight at being hosted by the university.

The scholar said for the very first time, Nigeria through Nollywood “created the knowledge and gave it back to the Europeans”.

Prof. Okome currently lectures at the Department of English and Film Studies, University of Alberta, Canada.

The theme of the event which had in attendance practitioners in the Nigerian entertainment industry,was: ‘Deconolising African Cinema in the Age of Media Streaming.”