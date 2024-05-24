UK rewards consultant for influx of students from Nigeria

By Omeiza Ajayi

The United Kingdom UK described the quality of Nigerian students coming to study in the country as amazing, and consequently rewarded and educational consultant, Mark Brooks for developing partnership and training with Nigerian schools.

Brooks was awarded the United Kingdom Government ‘Export Champion’ status for the third year in a row.

The UK’s Minister for Exports, Lord Offord, disclosed that Mr. Brooks earned the award for his diligence in sustaining interface, encouraging parents in Nigeria to send their wards to the UK boarding schools for sound education.

For almost two decades, Brooks has also facilitated seminars and exchanges for senior teachers in the United Kingdom.

“For the past 16 years, Mark Brooks Education has brought dozens of top school leaders from across Britain to run seminars and organize exchanges for senior teachers. He also advises parents in Lagos, Abuja and further afield on boarding school, and foundation options in the UK”, said Offord.

The UK’s Minister for Exports, maintained that Brooks in his chosen career has brought more opportunities to the country by leveraging on his network in the global market.

He said: “Our world class education offer is in high demand globally, and with Export Champions like Mark we can connect more businesses in the UK to new opportunities in markets across the globe.

“There has been a significant increase in interest in these events and exhibitions in Nigeria over the past few years, since being run in association with the UK’s Department for Business and Trade. They receive invaluable support from experienced teams in the British High Commission based on the ground.

“The appointment is in recognition of Mark Brooks’ export expertise and successful international trade advisory to schools in the UK on their export journeys”.

Responding, the recipient of the “Export Champion’ award described Nigerians seeking education in the UK as exceptional.

“There are hundreds of girls and boys from Nigeria enjoying boarding schools in the UK. They are welcomed because they bring a passion for education, and exceptional talents in sports, drama, art, music.

“The students from Nigeria are hugely positive influence in our school communities. Many schools also tell me that their current or a recent Head Girl or Head Boy is from Nigeria.

“The majority of students progress onto UK universities and a high proportion return to make a significant contribution to Nigeria’s tremendous achievements in culture, innovation, business and global trade.”

The role of an Export Champion is to encourage and inspire other businesses to grow through exporting, networking and developing partnerships, the next series of events from Mark Brooks Education will take place in Nigeria this coming June and September.