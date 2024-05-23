Ugoccie becomes brand ambassador for Kedu

Popular songstress, Favour Ugochi Anosike better known as Ugoccie has been announced as a brand ambassador of Kedu.

Kedu is a socio-cultural platform designed to foster economic collaboration, promote social cohesion and provide essential support services to the igbo community .It’s a fun and engaging app that foster collaboration and networking.

Responding to the signing Ugoccie said: “I am honored to join Kedu as their brand ambassador. This platform represents a vital resource for the Igbo community, and I am excited to contribute to its mission of fostering economic collaboration and social cohesion. I believe in the power of unity and culture, and Kedu embodies these values perfectly.”

Ugoccie builds on her artistic foundation with her sophomore EP, “Voice Of The East” (VOTE). This aptly titled project serves as a tribute to her Igbo heritage and a celebration of Eastern Nigerian culture’s rich musical tapestry.

Following her impressive debut, VOTE showcases Ugoccie’s distinct musical identity once more. Each of the five meticulously crafted tracks highlights her captivating vocals and powerful lyrics, all while paying homage to the vibrant cultural heritage of Africa’s eastern region.

The EP boasts collaborations with the renowned Igbo cultural duo, Umu Obiligbo, further enriching the project with their signature sound. Backed by the skillful production of Endeetones, VOTE promises a compelling listening experience.