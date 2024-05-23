UBEC to host 6th edition of African Edutech Conference

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, is to host the 6th edition of African Edutech Conference, organised by the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce, NBCC, in collaboration with Edufirst ng.

The ground-breaking event which is scheduled to take place later this year in UBE’s Digital Resource Center, DRC, promises to be a pivotal moment in the re-engineering of Africa’s educational landscape, the organisers said.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, Prof. Bashir Galadanci, National Coordinator, UBEC DRC highlighted the Commission’s role in transforming education across Africa.

He explained that UBEC’s strategic initiatives were focused on leveraging technology to enhance educational outcomes nationwide.

He emphasized the importance of the Digital Resource Center which he noted, is central to UBEC’s plan to integrate digital tools and resources into classrooms.

“This integration is designed to support both teachers and students by making learning more engaging, interactive, and tailored to individual needs.

“Our collaboration with NBCC and Edufirst ng for the sixth African Edutech Conference shows our commitment to pioneering educational reforms through technology. The DRC will serve as a hub for digital learning resources, providing access to high-quality educational materials and training for educators, thus bridging the gap between traditional teaching methods and modern digital tools, “he said.

During a panel discussion on challenges in educational technology, experts unanimously agreed on several challenges hindering the widespread adoption of educational technology in Nigeria.

These include inadequate funding, a shortage of technological facilities, unstable power supply, poor internet services, a lack of computer teachers, poor implementation of ICT policies, low ICT literacy among students, high costs of ICT facilities, lack of technical support for maintenance, corruption, and insecurity.

However, despite these challenges, there is a strong belief that educational technology if optimally harnessed will revolutionize the teaching and learning process in Nigeria. “With Education Technology, students and teachers are exploring a whole new way of learning. It’s about making education more engaging, fun, and personalized,” noted one of the panellists.

Kasha Iliya, Executive Secretary, NBCC Abuja addressed the organization’s role in supporting the adoption of technology in education.

Iliya explained that NBCC has been at the forefront of promoting public awareness, inclusion, and participation in education technology programs.

” The organization conducts various events aimed at achieving these objectives, with the African Edutech Conference being a flagship initiative.

“Our mission is to ensure that the educational sector remains at the forefront of technological innovation. Through our advocacy groups and committees, we are dedicated to planning and ensuring that education technology is integrated seamlessly into our education system,” said Kasha Iliya.

Also speaking, Chinyere Emeruwa, Assistant General Manager, Edufirst Nigeria, outlined the conference’s objectives, focusing on ensuring that technology plays a transformative role in the educational sector.

She highlighted the successes of the past five editions, noting significant advancements and positive impacts achieved through these conferences.

“We have seen tremendous progress over the last five years. Each conference has built upon the previous one, bringing together educators, technologists, and policymakers to foster innovation in education. Our goal for the sixth edition is to surpass all previous efforts, making it the most impactful yet,” the Edufirst ng representative stated.

The sixth edition of the African Edutech Conference promises to be a landmark event, bringing together stakeholders from across the continent to discuss and explore the future of education technology.

It will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, and exhibitions showcasing the latest in educational technology innovations.

As preparations intensify, NBCC, Edufirst ng and UBEC all expressed commitment to ensuring that this conference serves as a catalyst for change, driving forward the digital transformation of education in Africa.

Representatives of the TY Danjuma Foundation,Mandate Secretary for Women Affairs FCTA, NCC and the

National Senior Secondary Education Commission, were at the event.