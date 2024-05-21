UBA

•Says 75th anniversary testament to resilience, commitment to excellence

By Emeka Anaeto & Babajide Komolafe

Group Managing Director/Chief Executive, United Bank for Africa, UBA Plc, Mr. Oliver Alawuba, yesterday said that the bank will continue to focus on innovations that enhance customer experiences in order to sustain achievements recorded in the 75 years of the bank’s operation.

Speaking during the bank’s world press conference at the UBA House in Lagos to mark the 75th anniversary of the bank, Alawuba noted that the 75th anniversary is a testament to its resilience, innovation, and unwavering commitment to excellence that have defined UBA’s journey over the decades.

He stated: “The past 75 years have been marked by stability and excellence, pillars upon which UBA’s legacy stands tall.”

Outlining the bank’s focus for the next 75 years, Alawuba said: “As we navigate through the ever-changing landscape, we remain committed to creating value for our shareholders and capitalizing on emerging opportunities in the market.

“Innovation and digital transformation are at the heart of UBA’s strategy for future growth and competitiveness. We will continue to invest in innovative products, services, and digital platforms that enhance customer experience and drive operational efficiency. Our commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility is strong, with initiatives focused on education, healthcare, entrepreneurship, and environmental sustainability; thus, making a concrete impact on communities across Africa.

“Looking ahead, our vision is clear – to be the role model for African businesses. UBA is one bank, uniting Africa while connecting Africans to the World and the World to Africa. Our primary focus is to be the payment bank for Capital flows, trade and investments between Africa and the rest of the world.

“We are committed to expanding our presence, seizing growth opportunities, and delivering value to all stakeholders.

“Collaboration and partnerships as exemplified by the $6bn SME funding agreement signed with the African Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) will be instrumental in achieving our strategic objectives. We are dedicated to deepening relationships with customers, employees, regulators, and other stakeholders for mutual benefit and long-term success.”

Deputy Group Managing Director of UBA, Muyiwa Akinyemi, attributed the bank’s success to commitment to exceptional customer service, financial strength and resilience over the years.

He said: “UBA today operates across 4 Continents with presence in 20 African countries, United States of America, France, United Kingdom and UAE; and over the past 75 years, we have exemplified stability, reliability, and excellence in banking, achieving numerous milestones and positively impacting the communities that we serve.”