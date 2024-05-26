Transportation system: Sanwo-Olu to unveil new Lagos transport policy

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is set to unveil the Transport Policy for further developmental goals, key objectives and strategic initiatives in traffic management and transportation for the people of the state.

The state Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi disclosed this at the weekend.

Osiyemi, announcing the completion of the policy document, explained that Lagos as the commercial hub of the Nation and a driving force in national development was long overdue for a comprehensive transport policy that would further facilitate economic growth, enhance quality of life, and improve overall transportation accessibility.

“The unveiling ceremony which will have in attendance stakeholders’ in the transportation sector, policy advocates and industry experts, will also afford the opportunity to share insights into the policy and expected outcomes towards a more efficient and sustainable transport infrastructure for the residents of the state, ” Osiyemi stated.

He however, assured that “The Transport Policy is flexible and dynamic to accommodate the integrated multi-modal transport system of the state that is safe, adequate, reliable, comfortable, efficient and affordable within the framework of a progressive and competitive market economy.”