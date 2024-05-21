Traditional religion is our only cultural identity, Elebuibon tells FG

…Unveils N200million temple in Osun

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A renowned traditionalist, Chief Ifayemi Elebuibon has urged the federal government to give adequate attention to African Traditional Religion, describing it as the only means of identifying the people.

This is as he unveiled a N200million temple for traditional religion worshippers in the state under the aegis of Ile Ijuba Idin Ileke.

Speaking at the inauguration of the temple in Osogbo on Tuesday, the Ifa priest disclosed that the traditional religion, if properly harnesses, could earn the federal government billions of dollar in revenue through tourism.

His word, “The Federal Government must recognise African Traditional Religion, it is our only means of cultural identity. Besides, if it is properly recognised, it can generate revenue in billions of dollars into the country”.

Speaking on the significant of the temple, the cultural enthusiast, said the place of worship would not just be for religious activities but also for cultural assemblage for everyone to learn about African cultural heritage.

“This building is the first of its kind in the country, it is our moderate contribution to traditional religion with a view to enriching our heritage as a people”, he added.

Also speaking, a member, Board of Trustee member, traditional religion worshippers association, Chief Ifagbenusola Atanda, said, “this project is significant. With this kind of place of worship, we won’t lose more members to western religion. It is important for us to have a place where we can worship Olodumare. It will keep our members together”.

Ealier speaking, a member of the building committee, Ogundeji Elebuibon said the project cost the group over N200million which was raised from members across the world within two years.

“We raised funds for this project through donations by adherents of traditional religion in the state and beyond. We have godchildren all over the globe and they all contributed money and send to us.

“We spent about N200m on this project and the construction work was completed within 22 months”, he said.