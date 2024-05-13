TotalEnergies targets 100 startups with beneficiary getting N8m each

By Peter Egwuatu

TotalEnergies Nigeria has launched the 2024 edition of its Startuppers challenge with each winner getting N8 million to support its business in Nigeria and the African continent.

The challenge was launched virtually on Thursday at an event attended by the Managing Director of TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc, Dr Samba Seye and other executives of the energy company.

During the launch, it was revealed that the 2024 edition of the challenge would be used to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the multinational.

A statement from the company said : 100 businesses across 32 African countries with each winner becoming a “Startupper of the Year by TotalEnergies” and will benefit from a monetary award of N8 million , personalised support and a communication campaign to enhance their project’s visibility.’

“This 4th edition aims to support and encourage young African entrepreneurs to innovate and bring their projects to reality in their country of application,”

Presenting the mode that this year’s competition would take, the General Manager, Country Services, TotalEnergies, Mrs Adesua Adewole, said registration for the challenge would open on May 13th and close on June 18th, 2024.

“100 startups would be selected at first before 15 finalists would be selected.