Top comedians, musicians to storm Delta for Delta Peace Infotainment Concert

By Ayo Onikoyi

Top Nigerian music stars and comedians including Harrysong, Gordon, I go Dye, Maleke, Victor AD, Ii go save, Frank D Don, Okoloko Papa, MC JJ Jollof, 2things, Dave Ogbeni, Kevin Sapp and other top entertainers are gearing up for the highly anticipated Delta Peace Infotainment Concert.

The concert which is expected to drag top celebrities and government functionaries to the venue will come up on May 24 at the Southend Event Center, DBS Road, Asaba.

This announcement was contained in a news release made available to newsmen on Sunday night by the Office of the Executive Assistants (EAs) and Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) on Entertainment.

The concert is a free event aimed at promoting peace through music and entertainment.

It promises an evening filled with performances by a stellar lineup of musicians, comedians, and influencers who are well-known for their significant contributions to the entertainment industry.

Attendees will enjoy thrilling performances and have the opportunity to engage with their favorite stars.

Expedited to speak at the concert are guest speakers such as Professor Darah Gabriel– Renowned academic and cultural icon, Dr. Kingsley Emumm, Secretary to the State Government; CP Abani Olufemi** – Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command.

These distinguished guests will deliver speeches on the importance of peace and how entertainment can serve as a unifying force in society.

The Delta Peace Infotainment Concert is hosted by His Excellency, Rt. Hon. (Elder) Sheriff Oborevwori, the Governor of Delta State.

Governor Oborevwori emphasised the power of entertainment in fostering unity and building a peaceful community.