Top 10 current box office grossing actors in Nollywood

By Ayo Onikoyi

According to a data made available by Comscore and compiled by FilmOne Entertainment the list of Top 10 grossing actors of 2023 includes, Timini Egbuson, Jide Kene, Stan Nze, Ramsey Nouah, Kunle Remi, Emeka Ike, Ayo Makun, December Okanlawon, Odunlade Adekola and Charles Okafor.

These actors are said to have displayed consistency, talent and versatility in various capacities either in the lead role or the first or second supporting lead role, in one or more films released in 2023, played through till December 31, 2023.

Timini Egbuson had a very busy 2023 but not without smiling to the bank as the biggest earner from films he featured. Films like A Tribe Called Judah, The Kujus Again, Big Love, Honey Money , Something Like Gold, Unforgivable, The Bloom Boys, The Modern Woman and Maniac made N1.009B for him in earnings. He is at Number one.

In second place with a earning of N799M is Jide Kene who cashed out in the movies, Tribe Called Judah and Ifediche. Stan Nze takes the third spot with his exploits in Afamefuna, Domitilla, The Trade and A Weekend to Remember.

Veteran Ramsey Nouah is in the fourth spot with Merry Men 3, Love Lust and Other Things to his credit and N151M in his pocket. Kunle Remi pocketed N149M to stay in fifth place for his roles in Something Like Gold, The Kujus Again, Love and Lost and Other Things and Praise Party.

Emeka Ike, Ayo Makun, Deyemi Okanlawon, Odunlade Adekola and Charles Okafor round up the 10 in 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th respectively with earnings of N144M, N137M, N130M, N138M and N126M in the same order.