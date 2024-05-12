Tobi Amusan becomes world’s fastest woman with new track record

Nigerian sprint icon Tobi Amusan has become the world’s fastest woman in the women’s 100m hurdles after running a world-leading 12.40 seconds.

In a thrilling race, the world record holder secured the victory, leaving behind Danielle Williams, the world champion, who clocked her best time of the season at 12.46 seconds. Following closely was American Christina Clemons, claiming the third spot with a time of 12.54 seconds.

This triumph means the Nigerian athlete has now claimed the top spot globally, surpassing American Tonea Marshall’s previous record of 12.42 seconds set in late April.

Tobi Amusan’s impressive win arrives just two months before the Paris 2024 Olympics, setting the stage for an exciting competition ahead.

John Enoh, the minister of sports development, on his X handle congratulated Amusan over the feat.

“Take your flowers Tobi Amusan, you stormed to an emphatic win in the women’s 100m hurdles at the Jamaica Athletics Invitational, clocking a time of 12.40s (0.9), a World Lead time! You defeated World Champion Danielle Williams, who came 2nd in 12.46s, while Christina Clemons was 3rd in 12.54s,” he wrote.

“Tobi, you keep making our country proud. Paris Olympics is around the corner, your performance gives us hope just like others, that Nigeria is set to break a jinx. Keep soaring, we are proud of you.”

Recall the 26-year-old athlete recently set a new African record in the 60m hurdles event, clocking in at 7.77 seconds during the Astana Indoor Meet in Kazakhstan. This impressive feat shattered a record that stood for 25 years, previously held by Gloria Alozie.

With her exceptional performance, she is anticipated to lead the Nigerian team’s charge for gold medals at the upcoming Olympics, scheduled to kick off on July 26 at France’s national stadium.

