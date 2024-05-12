Tinubu’s PA, Omotayo concludes constituency project inspection in Jigawa

By Fortune Eromosele

The Personal Assistant on Constituency Affairs to the President of Nigeria, Khadijat Kareem Omotayo, has concluded an engaging five-day visit to Jigawa State.

The trip, aimed to ensuring good governance is brought close to the people through several interventions from both the State and Federal Government in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

On arrival in Jigawa State, the Personal Assistant proceeded to the office of the Governor of Jigawa State, where she was warmly received by H.E Governor Umar Namadi who expressed his gratitude for her visit and the importance of the visit by presenting an Award and souvenir to the P.A To The President on Constituency Affairs.

The governor on his part gave kudos to the President for the initiative to check on federal government projects and expressed his confidence in the personal assistant to give an accurate account to the President. emphasised the importance of collaboration between the federal and state governments.

Thereafter, Hon. Omotayo accompanied by the Jigawa State government officials proceeded to the palace of HRH Emir. Hameen Nuhu Sanusi, Emir of Dutse.*

At the palace of the monarch, she presented a gift to the Emir of Dutse, which was highly appreciated by His Majesty. The Emir showered and gave his blessings to Hon. Khadijat Kareem, he also prayed for a successful tenure for the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led administration.

One of the highlights of the trip was a town hall meeting and engagement with the Stakeholders of Jigawa State where she listened to the challenges and concerns of the people.

She also engaged in medical outreach for constituents. These programs often involve healthcare professionals volunteering their time and expertise to offer medical services such as check-ups, vaccinations, and health education to underserved populations.

After the engagements, the Personal Assistant assured the attendees that the government would implement significant empowerment programmes to alleviate the hardships faced by the people of Jigawa State.

They expressed their gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing young leaders into positions of authority, recognizing the importance of youth representation in governance.

This acknowledgment further underscores the commitment of the federal government to promoting inclusivity and ensuring that the voices of all citizens are heard.

During the visit, the Personal Assistant also conducted inspections of both ongoing and abandoned federal government projects in the company of the Deputy Governor.

Notably, the places she visited were a Mini Stadium in Hadeja, General Hospital Hadeja Maternity ,Aujara Road Jahun LG and an Ecological Site Kaduma,Hadeja LG.

Hon. Omotayo, the Personal Assistant on Constituency Affairs to the President of Nigeria reiterates President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s renewed Hope agenda to the good people of Jigawa State, saying the federal government remains dedicated to addressing the concerns of the constituents and implementation of programmes that will bring relief and development to the state.