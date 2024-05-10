Tinubu’s One Year In Office: Matawalle, Wike, Bunmi Ojo, 5 others scored high

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AHEAD of May 29, 2024, of President Bola Tinubu’s one year in office after inauguration, a nonprofit organization, Frontiers for Accountability and Democracy Development, FADD, Friday, ranked the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle; Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike; Minister of Interior; Hon. Olubunmi Ojo and five others high in their performance as Ministers.

The convener of FADD, Abdusalam Kazeem, made the assertion at a press briefing, while explaining how the group scored the Ministers’ performance.

According to Kazeem, having followed the trajectory of service delivery of the Tinubu-led administration since inception on May 29, 2023, no other government stirred up the hopes of Nigerians like the Tinubu-led administration with the ‘Renewed Hope’ Agenda mantra.

He also described President Tinubu’s choice of the septet as placing square pegs in square holes fittingly, which he added that the Ministers and other political appointees had hit the ground running.

He said the President is working tirelessly night and day to deliver on the mandate of his administration, which the Ministers in their respective ministries are already achieving proven incontrovertible positive results.

Meanwhile, the group also explained that Minister of State for Defence, Matawalle on assumption of office took the bull by the horn by giving a marching order backed by full logistics support to the Nigerian military for an all out onslaught targeted against terrorists, especially in Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina and Kaduna States in order to neutralize bandits and for the citizens to once again begin to enjoy uninterrupted peace.

He said: “Matawalle’s firm leadership has reverberated across the entire length and breadth of the nation resulting in the restoration of peace in the troubled Niger Delta, which has helped strengthened Nigeria’s economy with an increase in crude oil production.

“The Boko Haram terrorists in the Northeastern States of Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa are rapidly falling to the superior fighting power of Nigerian Military and businesses are rapidly springing back to life again.”

The group noted that Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike on assumption embarked on a binge of infrastructural projects across the city center and even satellite towns, adding that residents of Abuja can now attest to the fact that the magnitude, quality and swiftness im execution of these projects has never been witnessed in the history of the FCT.

“As a seasoned administrator and expert in project execution, Wike diligently studied his handover notes, identified all hitherto abandoned major FCT projects and in just one year he has completed what took bunch of others over a decade to even begin.”

Continuing, they alluded that Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo also swiftly initiated a strategic overhaul of the Ministry of Interior and its affiliated agencies setting a new standard for optimal service delivery in all agencies of the Ministry, which his reforms in few months brought a relief to all citizens that desire to obtain Nigerian passport at home and abroad.

“He promptly ordered and ensured the swift clearance of staggering 204,332 passports backlog by the Nigeria Immigration Service in just three weeks, this feat was nonetheless a record breaking performance by the Nigeria Immigration Service in its 60 years of existence.”

Meanwhile, the group highlighted other Ministers who performed exceptionally under the Tinubu-led administration, which include

Minister of Works, David Umahi; Minister of Solid Minerals; Dele Alake; and Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, and Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development Abdullahi Gwarzo.

Meanwhile , the group said indeed, President Bola Tinubu has demonstrated that his government places premium priority on the felt needs of the citizenry judging from the sterling performance of these trio who stood out among their equals.