Tinubu writes senate, seeks confirmation of SEC DG, others

President Bola Tinubu

By Henry Umoru

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has written the Senate, seeking for the screening and subsequent confirmation of four persons appointed as members of the Board of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

In the letter read by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, President Tinubu forwarded to the Senate Emomotimi Agama for the position of Director- General while Frana Chukwuogor has been appointed as Executive Commissioner (Legal and Enforcement) of the security and exchange commission.

Also appointed are Bola Ajomale as Executive Commissioner (Operations) and Mrs Samiya Hassan-Usman was appointed as Executive Commissioner (Corporate Services).

Recall that in April, President Tinubu approved the appointment of seven persons as members of the SEC pending their confirmations by the Senate.

But, only four names were transmitted to the Senate for confirmation and Mr Tinubu did not give reasons for not including names of the other three professionals.

In the letter, the President who explained that the appointment was in compliance with the provisions of section 3 and 5 (1) of the Investment and Security Act of 2007, said, “Confirmation of appointment of the Director-General and Commissioners of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

“In accordance with the provision of sections 3 and 5 (1) of the investment and security Act of 2007. I am pleased to present for confirmation by the senate, the under-listed four nominees as Director-General and Commissioners of Securities and Exchange Commission”.

The President urged the Senate to expedite the screening and confirmation process.

The President of the Senate, Akpabio thereafter referred the request to the Senate Committee on Capital Markets and directed the committee members to refer their resolution to the senate within two weeks.

The nominees will be screened by members of the Senate Committee on Capital Markets.