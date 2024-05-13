Tinubu swears in two more commissioners for NPC

President Bola Tinubu

…As FEC adjourns to Tuesday

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu on Monday sworn-in two additional Federal Commissioners of the National Population Commission, NPC, at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The swearing-in ceremony, which held just before the commencement of the fifth Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting of 2024, had Fasuwa Johnson Johnson (Ogun State) and Amidu Tadese Raheem (Osun State) sworn in.

Their swearing-in came weeks after 17 of their colleagues took the Oath of Office in March.

The FEC presided over by President Bola Tinubu observed a minute silence in honour of two former Ministers; one-time Minister of Education, Professor Fabian Osuji, and former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, before going into closed doors

Osuji, who died at the age of 82 in February, served as minister of education during the tenure of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, where he played a key role in initiating policies that impacted positively in the sector.

Onu, who died at the age of 72, was appointed Minister of Science and Technology during the tenure of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Present at Council Chamber for the cabinet meeting were the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume; Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan; and most of the other members of the Council in attendance.

Meanwhile the council meeting will continue today. The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris told State House correspondents that far reaching decisions were taken and that some more critical issues would be considered on Tuesday when they reconvened.

Vanguard gathered that as at 5 pm the cabinet adjourned sitting of the council meeting that commenced by 12 pm, over 40 memoranda had been considered. Recall that the last FEC meeting was held on 25th of March, 2024.