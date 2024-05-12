Tinubu, Shettima support group demands release of NATCOM DG

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

A support group of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, has called for immediate and unconditional release of the acting Director General of National Commission for the Co-ordination and Control of the Proliferation of Small Arms, Ammunitions and Light Weapons,NATCOM, Amb. Adejare Adegbenro,from detention.

Adegbenro is allegedly being detained by the police since April 26, 2024, following a petition against him by a group within the security agency.

But the support group, operating under the aegis of Tinubu Shettima Divine Mandate

Initiative, TSDMI, decried his long detention without arraignment in court, saying such act violated his fundamental human rights.

Mr Mutiu Abolade, the South West Zonal Coordinator, TSDMI, said this at a news conference in Abuja on Saturday.

The group called on President Bola Tinubu to help facilitate the release of Adegbenro, who is their grand patron and currently under unlawful detention by the Nigerian police.

The group described Adegbenro as a respected diplomat and an advocate for peace, security, and progress, adding that he had been unjustly deprived of his freedom for far too long.

“His detention violates not only his fundamental human rights but also flagrantly disregards the principles

outlined in the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, of which Nigeria is a signatory, ” It noted.

The group said it strongly condemns the blatant violation of Adegbenro’s rights and calls for his immediate and unconditional release.

According to the group, “Adegbenro, as our Grand Patron, has tirelessly dedicated himself to the renewed hope agenda of the President and to the service of our nation.

” He has fostered international cooperation and advanced Nigeria’s interests on the global

stage.

“It is imperative that President Tinubu and the Nigerian Police uphold the rule of law and adhere to international protocols by releasing Adegbenro without further delay.

“Justice must prevail, and the rights of every Nigerian citizen, especially distinguished diplomats like Ambassador Dr. Adegbenro, must be protected at all costs, ” the group insisted.