Tinubu pledges support for Chad’s president-elect, Déby

President Bola Tinubu yesterday congratulated the President-elect of the Republic of Chad, Mahamat Déby, on his election victory.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu assured Déby that Nigeria would continue to work closely with Chad, as both countries seek to enhance peace, security, and shared prosperity for the mutual benefit of their peoples.

The statement is titled ‘President Tinubu congratulates President-elect of the Republic of Chad, Mahamat Déby, on election victory.’

Recall that on Thursday, May 9, Chad’s electoral authority released provisional results which showed Déby winning with over 61 percent of the vote.

The runner-up and main rival, Prime Minister Succès Masra, who garnered only 18.5 per cent of votes had since contested the results.

In his message to the president-elect, Tinubu affirmed that “the successful conduct of elections in the nation underlines the commitment of the government and the people of Chad to democracy and orderly transitions in the region.”

He also called for sustained, friendly cooperation between both nations, while wishing the President-elect success as he undertakes “this noble service to the people of Chad.”

The elections in Chad, held on May 6, 2024, marked a pivotal moment as the country seeks to transition from military to democratic rule following the death of long-time leader Idriss Déby in April 2021.

His son, Mahamat Idriss Déby, took over leadership under a transitional military council and later became a central figure in the elections, pledging to continue his father’s legacy.

May’s election is the first since senior Déby’s death and was conducted amidst a backdrop of political tension and skepticism regarding the transparency and fairness of the electoral process.

Before Thursday’s announcement, the main contender, Masra, in a post on Facebook accused the authorities of planning to manipulate the outcome.

“These orders will lead you to side with the wrong side of Chad’s history, these orders will lead you to fight your brothers and sisters, these orders will lead you to commit the irreparable and unforgivable. Refuse to obey these unjust orders!” said Masra.