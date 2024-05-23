Tinubu orders comprehensive review of tertiary institutions governing boards

President Bola Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has directed a total and comprehensive review of the recently announced governing boards of tertiary institutions in Nigeria before the inauguration and retreat being planned for the nominees.

Recall that the Federal Ministry of Education recently released names of nominees for chairmen, Pro-Chancellors, and members of the boards and councils of universities, Polytechnics, and colleges of education. It also announced that the inauguration and retreat for the nominees will take place on 31 May.

However, public reactions showed that the nominations did not reflect the federal character of the country as some states got just one nomination, while some others got many.

One of the vocal opposition to the reconstituted governing board of tertiary institutions is the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

After the announcement, the ASUU President, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke was quoted to have said, “We said they should reinstate the illegally dissolved governing council. We didn’t say they should constitute a new one. As far as we are concerned, they have not met any.”

A statement issued on Thursday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga, said that in directing a complete review of the list of members, President Tinubu acknowledged the feedback across the country.

According to the statement, “President Tinubu is committed to ensuring strict compliance with the principle of federal character as entrenched in the constitution.

“The review will also take into consideration national spread and ensure every part of the country is adequately represented.”