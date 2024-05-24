By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, says President Bola Tinubu would soon sign Executive Order reducing barriers related to the import of raw materials, equipment for pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

Speaking, Friday,at the Ministerial Sector Briefing, organised by the Federal Ministry of Information, the minister, who highlighted the third pillar of the federal government’s agenda to unlock the nation’s healthcare value chain, said President Tinubu has emphasized the importance of domesticating production capabilities, to retain economic value, and create jobs for the youth.

“In October, Mr. President approved the Presidential Initiative to Unlock the Healthcare Value Chain. Since then, we have made steady progress in policy changes to facilitate this goal.

“The first policy measure, a draft Executive Order, has been produced and finalized.

“Once signed by the President, it will reduce barriers related to the import of raw materials and equipment for pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

“This policy change will enable Nigerians to produce essential items domestically, such as syringes, needles, generic pharmaceuticals, test kits, and long-lasting insecticidetreated nets for malaria.

“We aim to shift the production of bed nets, currently manufactured abroad, to local production, fostering self-sufficiency and economic growth,” he said.

Prof. Pate informed that,” One of the world’s largest treated bed nets manufacturer is exploring ways to establish a manufacturing plant in Nigeria to produce for Africa.”