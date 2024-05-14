Tinubu is doing his best to salvage Nigeria – Cleric

President Bola Tinubu

Rev. Father Dominic Adeosun, the Vicar General of Catholic Diocese of Ondo State, says President Bola Tinubu is strong, determined and doing his best to put the country on the right track.

Adeosun stated this in an interview with Newsman in Akure on Tuesday.

He appealed to Nigerians to give the president the necessary support to bring the country out of its present security and economic challenges.

He said that the situation in the country had gone so bad and seemed irredeemable, noting that steps taken so far by Tinubu were to sanitise the polity.

Adeosun explained that the decadence in the polity could not be overturned within 12 months, hence the need to give the president more time.

The clergyman urged Nigerians to be patient with the administration, noting that things were truly hard but there would be light at the end of the tunnel.

He noted that the president’s student loan scheme would help young Nigerians to achieve their academic goals.

He said that the security challenges had been reduced compared to the time of his immediate predecessor.

The cleric urged the president to make policies that could alleviate unreasonably high cost of goods and services in the country.



He further said that with the unflinching support of Nigerians, the president would make the country a dream of expectation.

“Let us keep praying for him. I think he had a good intention for the country. We expect much from him but like I said before, he cannot just do it one day nor overnight. He’s a human being.

“He had been preparing to become president for long unlike those who came before him that were helped and were lorded on us.

“He needs the cooperation of Nigerians; our understanding and more patience.

“We should not allow some people that are ready to sabotage the efforts of the administration,” he said.