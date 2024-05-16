Tinubu condoles with Sanwo-Olu over Chief of Staff, Soyannwos death

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has extended his deepest condolences to the family of the late Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Mr. Gboyega Soyannwo.

While mourning Mr. Soyannwo, President Tinubu described his passing as deeply agonizing.

He condoled with Governor Sanwo-Olu and his cabinet over this excruciating loss, noting the unalloyed bond both the Governor and the deceased shared.

The President urged the family of the beloved Deputy Chief of Staff to take solace in his legacy and assures them of his prayers and support in this moment of grief.

President Tinubu prayed to God to grant repose to the soul of the departed.