Tinubu cancels elaborate celebration, opts for low-key 1st year festivity

President Bola Tinubu

…Ministers to present performance reports

…Akume, Bagudu, Idris defend administration’s policies

Soni Daniel, Editor, Northern Region

In what appears as an afterthought, President Bola Tinubu has cancelled an elaborate celebration outlined to user in his first year in office and opted for a low-keyed outing, instead.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, announced the development at a media briefing attended by the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris and the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmud.

Notwithstanding the hardship in the country, Akume boasted that the administration of Tinubu has remained calm and unwavering in rendering quality service to Nigerians through exemplary leadership.

The top politician said, “Let me begin by admitting that the first year in Office of Mr. President has been a testament of sorts and goes to show the unwavering commitment and resilience of this Administration towards serving the Nigerian people with diligence, integrity and dedication. Despite the daunting challenges from all angles, President Tinubu has maintained his calm and demonstrated exemplary leadership qualities, thereby guiding our nation with vision and foresight.

“From the outset, President Tinubu’s Administration set forth an ambitious agenda focused on economic revitalization, social inclusion, and infrastructural development. Government has implemented significant economic reforms aimed at stabilizing our economy and fostering sustainable growth. Key among these is the introduction of policies that have attracted foreign investments, reduced inflation, and boosted job creation across various sectors.

“Mr. President’s commitment to enhancing our nation’s infrastructure is also evident in the completion and ongoing execution of numerous projects, notable among which are the extensive road networks, improved rail systems, and the modernization of our ports, which are vital for boosting trade and connectivity.

“In the same vein, recognizing the importance of human capital development, the present Administration has made substantial investments in healthcare and education. The launch of new healthcare facilities and the upgrade of existing ones, along with reforms in our educational system, underscores Government’s dedication to the well­being and future of our citizens.

“More importantly, ensuring the safety and security of all Nigerians remains a top priority of Government. It has therefore strengthened our security apparatus, enhanced intelligence gathering, and fostered greater collaboration among security agencies to address the multifaceted challenges of security across the country.

“This Administration has also rolled out several social intervention programs aimed at alleviating poverty and empowering the vulnerable segments of our society. These initiatives have provided financial assistance, skill acquisition opportunities, and improved access to essential services.

“I make bold to say that, Nigeria, under its present stewardship, have witnessed significant policy strides in various sectors including but not limited to: The Presidential accent to the 2023 Electricity Bill, a move that dismantled monopolistic control over electricity generation, transmission and distribution at the national level and granted authority to State Governments, Corporations and individuals to generate, distribute and transmit electricity, thus decentralizing the power sector;

accent to the passage into law of the Nigeria Data Protection Bill 2023 that established a legal framework for safeguarding personal information and promoting data protection practices in Nigeria; and

the challenging but very necessary removal of fuel subsidy, a longstanding policy notorious for fostering corruption, inefficiency and imposing significant fiscal strain on the government annually, and primarily benefiting the affluent and smugglers, rather than effectively aiding the general populace.

“It is apt to say, that under President Tinubu’s stewardship within his first year in office, we have witnessed significant strides in various sectors of our economy. Through prudent fiscal policies and strategic investments, the Nigerian economy has shown resilience and potential for growth. The administration’s focus on infrastructure development, job creation and economic diversification has laid the foundation for sustainable progress and prosperity for all Nigerians.

“Furthermore, government’s commitment to good governance and the rule of law has strengthened our democratic institutions and enhanced transparency and accountability in governance. His unwavering resolve to combat corruption and promote ethical leadership has earned the admiration and support of the Nigerian people.

Akume however called on all Nigerians to join hands with the administration to build a stronger and more prosperous nation as the country moves into the second year of the administration.

Answering a reporter’s question, the Budget and Economic Planning Minister, Atiku Bagudu, defended the various harsh economic and financial policies so far applied by the government, arguing that they were necessary to elicit direct foreign investments and propel growth.

The minister argued that if those measures has been taken long ago, Nigerian would have been better off economically and financially and praised Tinubu for taking firm decisions to move the country forward.