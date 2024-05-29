Tinubu arrives at Abuja Metro Station to flag off Abuja Light Rail

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has arrived at the Abuja Metro Station for the presidential flag-off of the commercial operation of Abuja Light Rail.

The flag-off was among the activities mapped out by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, to mark the one year anniversary of President Tinubu in office.

Recall that on Tuesday the President commissioned the Southern Parkway, which was among the legacy projects completed within the one year of Tinubu’s administration.

The Abuja Metro Station was commissioned in 2018 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Bola Tinubu had earlier today, flagged the former National Anthem that was passed on Tuesday by the Senate and last week by the House of Representatives.

President Tinubu who arrived the green Chamber for the official take off the anthem which has been reversed to, urged Nigerians to continue to collaborate, work together and build the country against the backdrop that we have no other choice as this is our country., just as he said that the government is working the talk.

The new National Anthem was sang at 12,48 pm.

Speaking further, President Bola Tinubu who hailed every Nigerian for 25 years of unbroken democracy, said, “out of respect, I come to say thank you very much for building on this stage, building the institution and the country. you are a fist and foremost leader that speak for our people and you have been in the forefront of this.

“This institution the hallowed chamber represent our consciousness from freedom and sense of belongings. You sang out the latest national anthem Nigeria we hail thee.

“This is our diversity, representing all cradles and how we play together to be brothers and sisters. without this house probably I may not find the path to the presidency I started before now and that is why I am giving all the respect to you to please continue to collaborate, work together and build our country, we have no other choice it is our country.

“No other institution will help us except we do it ourselves. no amount of wide from foreign country will help us. let us work together to build our nation. Not only for us, but for generation yet unborn. charting a new path.

“We are re working the talk I will soon bring year 2024 ap Supplementary bill, that is just for your information, but we must not risk this democracy, build this nation so that the future of our great grand children will be sure of prosperity and progress.”