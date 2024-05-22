Tinubu appoints new Corps Marshal for FRSC

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Assistant Corps Marshal Mohammed Shehu as the Corps Marshal/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Road Safety Commission FRSC.

Director, Information & Public Relations in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation OSGF, Segun Imohiosen disclose ethics in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the appointment is for an initial period of four years with effect from 20th May, 2024 in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Act establishing the Commission.

“President Tinubu tasks the appointee to bring his wealth of experience to bear in his new assignment”, the statement added.