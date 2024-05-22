They want me dead to claim my lands, cries out 68-year-old visually impaired man

…Says his house demolished for the sixth time

…We’ve no hand in the demolition —Accused family

By Alumona Ukwueze

68-year-old visually impaired Anibeze Nnadi, from Umu-Ezike in Aku, Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State, whose house was recently demolished for the sixth time, has cried out that people want him dead to claim his lands.

Nnadi, now living with his aunt, Victoria Amuka, told South-East Voice at Aku, that he abandoned his ancestral home for fear of being killed by thugs alleged to be loyal to a suspended traditional ruler of the community, Christopher Okwor.

While calling on the government and police to arrest and prosecute those believed to be behind the incessant demolition of his residential home, Nnadi pleaded for assistance to enable him rebuild the house so that he could go back to his home.

Narrating his ordeal, Nnadi explained that while he was asleep at night, he heard gunshots at his home, and the next thing was thugs forced his doors open, tied his hands and mouth, and laid him face-down on the floor as they demolished his home. He lamented that it was the sixth time he was attacked in such a manner.

“I was sleeping in my home six nights ago when thugs came and started shooting sporadically. They broke my doors, tied my hands and mouth, and demolished my home. My waist is severely aching now because they hit me on the floor.

“I don’t know what I have done to deserve this inhuman treatment. I am an orphan and I have no children. I don’t know why people want to spill my innocent blood in my ancestral home.

“I want the Federal and Enugu State governments and the police to come to my aid and apprehend those behind my ordeal because this is happening for the sixth time.

“I am grateful to God that I am alive to tell this story. My hope now is in God because I have not offended anybody,” he lamented.

Reacting to the development, his aunt, Victoria, who is a widow and mother of three, told SEV that she had to take him to her house because the thugs destroyed all his belongings, including his bed.

She explained that elders in the community had scheduled a peace talk between Okwor and the visually impaired man on May 12, 2024, but expressed shock that the house was pulled down even before the date for the peace talk.

She further explained that the burden of caring for her three children and the visually impaired man, Nnadi, has become overwhelming because her husband is late and she has no one assisting her financially.

The oldest man in Nnadi’s family, Daniel Ezemagu, while condemning the destruction of the home, described the action as inhuman and called on the state government to implement the recommendation of the committee that was set up when the demolition happened in 2021.

However, Prince Ugonna Okwor, the eldest son of the suspended traditional ruler who reacted on behalf of his father, denied leading thugs to demolish Nnadi’s home, alleging that some agents working against the reinstatement of his father as the traditional ruler of the community were behind the act.

He explained that to stop the miscreants from further destruction of the visually impaired man’s home, his family had built a fence around the house, adding that he was surprised that both the fence and the building were pulled down again to further smear the name of his family.