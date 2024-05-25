The Oxymoron of Kenny Blaq set for three cities tour

By Japhet Davidson

One of Nigeria’s contemporary standup comedian and singer, Kenny Blaq has announced the fourth edition of his show tagged ‘The Oxymoron of Kenny Blaq.’

The maestro of musical comedy will be touring three cities: Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja in the new season. The tour which will take off in Lagos in July, Port Harcourt in September and Abuja in October will offer lovers of comedy the opportunities to experience the crème de la crème of the comic and music industry this season.

Otolorin Kehinde Peter, aka Kenny Blaq, is a Nigerian standup comedian and singer, a “musicomedian.” who has built expertise over the years from performances in several national and African events, entertaining guests with rib-cracking humor and musical talent.

“I am currently touring ten cities in Canada and the turnout has been amazing. I cannot wait to finish here and come back home to prepare for ‘the Oxymoron of Kenny Blaq’. My fans should anticipate different sides of me better than what they have seen before on the 28th of July, 1st of September, and 6th of October, this year and I will ensure the Nigerian tour will be talked about for several years, get your tickets”, he said.

Kenny Blaq has several times been recognized for his outstanding contribution to the entertainment industry. He was awarded the Future Awards Prize for Comedy by the Future Awards in 2017, and was named Comedian of the Year at the Lagos Achievers Awards 2019. ‘The Oxymoron of Kenny Blaq’ also received Best Comedy Show of the Year at the Naija FM Comedy Awards in 2017 and 2018.