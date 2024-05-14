How ‘The Delborough Lagos’ boss welcomed Harry, Meghan

Wrapping up 3-day private visit to Nigeria on Sunday, ‘The Delborough Lagos’ CEO, Dr. Uzochukwu Stanley and other, according to CNN, “great and good Nigerians” warmly welcomed and received Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

One of the most interesting highlights of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first visit to Nigeria in Africa was the recognition and crowning of Meghan as African Princess.

Dr. Stanley was playing host at the prestigious Delborough Hotel in Lagos – ‘where the great and good of Nigerian society had gathered to welcome the couple’ – where Meghan was honoured with royal titles by powerful traditional rulers from Eastern and Western Nigeria.

The Obi of Onitsha, His Majesty Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe conferred on the Duchess chieftaincy title, “Ada Mazi,” which means “the daughter of the Igbo ancestral palace.”

While, the Oluwo of Iwoland, western, Nigeria, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi bestowed on her the Yoruba name of “Adetokunbo” which means “royalty from across the seas.”

Harry and Meghan were ushered into the Delborough with exciting cultural dance displays by different dancing troops to the admiration of the Duke and Duchess.

Responding, the Princess described Nigeria as “my country,” noting that “being African American, part of it is not knowing so much about your lineage or background, where you come from specifically. And it was exciting … to discover more and understand what that really means.

“Thank you for welcoming me home.”

Recall that the couple had been invited to the West African nation by the country’s Chief of Defense Staff, Christopher Musa.