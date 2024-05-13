Terrorists kill soldier, abduct stepmother in Kaduna

File image of bandits.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna – Terrorists have attacked the Anguwan Rimi village in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, where they reportedly killed a soldier and abducted his stepmother.

Although the police were yet to react to the incident; a local, Mr Solomon, told journalists that the soldier who cane from Lagos on Sunday was having a discussion with family members when the terrorists invaded the house.

He said “the incident happened last Sunday, at around 11:pm, when the bandits wielding AK-47 rifles invaded the house to abduct the stepmother, but the soldier resisted.The gunmen noticed his uniform hanging on the cushion and resorted to gunning him down without hesitation,” he said.

He said the community has been thrown into fear and confusion, calling on the security operatives to rescue the stepmother and apprehend the terrorists.