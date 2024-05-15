Terrorist kingpin, Usman Modi Modi, 4 others killed in Katsina

Katsina

A notorious terrorist kingpin, Usman Modi Modi, also known as “Kartakwa,” along with several others were killed in a fierce clash between rival groups in Katsina on Tuesday.

According to a credible source, the clash, which erupted around 2:00 PM, involved notorious terrorist kingpins Usman Modi Modi of Kanta Camp and Abdulkarim Faca Faca of Marina Camp.

During the confrontation, Usman Modi Modi and four others were killed. The source gave the identity of the four other of his lieutenants consumed in the clash as Mankare, Gunki Ummadau, Dogo Jabi Birinya Bayan Dutsin of Kurfi LGA, and Harisu Babba Yauni of Safana LGA.

According to the credible source, Usman Modi Modi and his cohorts had been terrorizing the local communities in Safana and Kurfi Local Government Areas (LGAs). While the opposing group, led by Abdulkarim Faca Faca, are said to be responsible for similar acts in Marina, Safana, and Batsari LGAs.

The source further disclosed that the following terrorists: Usaini Yauni of Safana LGA and Abdulrahman Jankare Gangare of Tsaskiya Safana LGA, sustained serious injuries in the clash.

Efforts he said are underway to locate and apprehend the remaining criminals.