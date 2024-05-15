Tenure extension: Gov Eno, AKHA agree on assessment of chairmen scorecard

Gov Umo Eno

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

GOVERNOR Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State and members of the state legislaure have agreed that there was need to assess the performances of the chairmen of local government transition Committee as their six months tenure expires on June 7, 2024.

Eno had sent a letter to the State House of Assembly requesting it to pass a resolution to extend the tenure of the Transition Committee in the 31 local government areas to provide Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission (AKISIEC) with sufficient time to prepare for the upcoming elections into the LG councils.

Eno had addressed his letter to the Speaker of the House Elder Udeme Otong and it was read by the Clerk of the House Mrs NsikakAbasi Orok during plenary of Thursday May, 9, 2024.

But the State Lawmakers during the plenary had mandated the Committee on Local Government & Chieftaincy Affairs to assess the LG chairmen performances first before it would grant the tenure extension as requested by the governor.

The Speaker had expressed the view that it would be necessary for the House to first carry out an inspection of the activities of the local government councils, “since there are currently no elected councilors to perform this function”

Surprisingly in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary Mr Ekerete Udoh and dated Tuesday May, 15, 2024, governor Umo Eno aligned with the Lawmakers by directing the Local government transition Chairmen to submit their scorecards

The statement which was made available to newsmen same Tuesday reads, “In his determined and avowed drive to ensure accountability and service delivery, His Excellency, Pastor Umo Eno, Governor, Akwa Ibom State, has directed all Transition Chairmen of the 31 LGAs in the State to submit their achievements in the last six months in office.

“The verifiable achievements recorded will enable effective and more robust planning for the next phase of governance.

“Their scorecard should be channeled through the Office of the Honourable Commissioner for Local and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Frank Archibong, and must reach His Excellency, the Governor, on or before May 20th, 2024”

Meanwhile in a separate statement sighted Tuesday evening the State Assembly announced the commencement of oversight tour to the local government councils.

“The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs wishes to notify the general public of its commencement on oversight tour to the 31 Local Government Council’s in the state with effect from Wednesday 15th May, 2024.

“The oversight tour which is in line with the standing orders of the House is to evaluate the performance of transition Committees’ in each Local Government in the state as their scorecards will encourage the Assembly’s recommendations to His Excellency Pastor Umo Eno to extend their tenure which is expiring on June 7, 2024.

“Accordingly, Chairmen and members of the transition Committees’ are expected to avail themselves in their respective Council’s with all relevant documents to ascertain their performances”

It is being speculated in the state that some of the Chairmen perceived to have performed poorly since they were appointment into the Councils were already panicky over the development.

This is even as majority of Akwa Ibom citizens appear very eager to see the outcome of the assessment by the current State Assembly.