Tax: FG’s decision to exempt 95% of informal sector commendable – ActionAid

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

With various negative trends of the economy taking a toll on Nigerians, ActionAid Nigeria, AAN, Monday, commended the Federal Government for making move to exempt 95 per cent of informal sector from all taxes.

The Country Director, AAN, Andrew Mamedu, in a chat with Vanguard, described the decision as a significant move that would greatly foster the growth and development of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs, and boost investors’ confidence in the economy.

It would be recalled the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, PFPTRC, disclosed plans to revolutionize Nigeria’s tax system, and exempt 95 per cent of the informal sector from all taxes.

Mamedu said: “The planned decision to exempt 95 per cent of the informal sector from all taxes is a significant move towards fostering economic growth and supporting Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs, striving to earn a legitimate living.

“It is indeed a commendable step towards alleviating the burdensome tax structures currently faced by small businesses and low-income individuals.”

However, he pointed out that there are other measures Government needs to consider and put in place to boost the informal sector for job creation and make the economy less import-dependent.

“While tax exemption is a crucial starting point, it’s important to acknowledge that it is just one piece of the puzzle in supporting the informal sector.

“Addressing other systemic challenges such as poor infrastructure, unreliable electricity supply, inflation which is currently pegged at a staggering 33.2 per cent dilapidated road networks, insecurity, and corruption are equally essential.

“Also, Nigeria being an import-dependent economy, it is important that the exchange rate regime be properly managed and monitored, so we do not have import-driven inflation, where the SME’s will be procuring their raw materials at high prices and cost of business will keep going up, as we have seen in recent months. Without tackling these issues comprehensively, the full potential of the informal sector cannot be realised.”

Meanwhile, he said it imperative for both federal and State governments to overhaul the fiscal environment to empower SMEs and informal sector.

“Apart from granting tax exemptions, it’s crucial for both the federal and state governments to give priority to initiatives like facilitating access to loans with single-digit interest rates, ensuring effective management of exchange rates, and establishing robust monitoring systems for this exception across all levels of governance.

“ActionAid Nigeria (AAN) also recommends that the federal government prioritises a comprehensive overhaul of the fiscal environment to truly empower the informal sector and SMEs to thrive”, he added.