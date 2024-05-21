Tantita operatives apprehend speedboat carrying illegal crude oil

By Jimitota Onoyume and Akpokona Omafuaire

OPERATIVES of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited Tuesday morning arrested a V6 200-Horse- Power Engine Speedboat conveying unquantified illegally refined crude oil stored in sacks.

Vanguard gathered that the boat was intercepted at the Ogunu Creek, in Warri South Local Government Area, Delta State.

The arrest took place while Itsekiri Tantita workers were on a peace sensitization tour to different communities in the area.

In a chat with newsmen, Engr. Samson Uwatse, Tantita Security Co-ordinator, Ugbodede and Iffiekporo Communities said, “In the course of our working visit today 21st of May, 2024, we came across this W23 200 Horse -Power- Fibre boat carrying illegally refined crude oil.

“We saw about four to five guys inside the boat, but they took off on sighting us. But we were able to apprehend the boat and the exhibits.

“We are taking the boat and the exhibits to our base. There is no more mercy for oil thieves. The boat shall be treated like others as standard practice entails.

“There are still others doing this illegal bunkering business in the river, we are going to catch them, make sure we deal with them, and there shall be no illegal bunkering business in the river again.”, he added.