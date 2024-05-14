Taiwan to FG: Attract home your talents abroad

By Juliet Umeh

To become one of the top trading economies of the world, the government of Taiwan yesterday, charged the federal government to make effort to bring back home all its talented people around the globe.

The Chief of Mission of Taiwan government in Nigeria, Mr. Andy Liu, who gave the advice at Taiwan Business Forum 2024 in Lagos yesterday, said that such a policy was what helped his country.

Liu, who noted that Nigerian people were highly talented in all spheres of life but scattered all over the world, said: “I think Nigerian people should be very proud of yourself because you are one of the most creative, the most practical, and the most dynamic people in the world.

”Not just your knowledge in the movie, music industry, but your talent of becoming world-recognized, of so many medical, scientifically talented people around the world.”

Speaking on how Taiwan became one of the top trading models in the world, Liu said his country placed emphasis on education and had attracted all their talents back home.

He said: “One of the important things is for your society, for your people to attract your talents back home from abroad.

“We in Taiwan did that so seriously in the 1990s and early 2000s. We attracted people from abroad back to Taiwan to set up companies, to set up factories and set up the assembly line.

“So, the Taiwan Semiconductor Corporation was set up in the late 1980s and it became the top leader in the world of semiconductors and microchips. The founder was a 55 years oldretired scientist and also entrepreneur in the US.

“Our government invited him to come back to Taiwan at the age of 55 and established a company that ran for 30 years and became the most successful company in the world in science and semiconductors.”

“So, please brace yourselves up by bringing your talented people back. And Taiwan has been regarded by Madam Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the World Trade Organization Director General, as one of the top trading models in the world. We are the top 20 trading economies in the world and we are the 15th richest country in the world.”