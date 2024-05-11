SuzzyGold returns with ‘Oba O’ni Oba’

By Benjamin Njoku

After releasing her debut single, ‘Yafu-Yafu Blessing’ about two years ago, rising gospel singer AdaGold popularly known as Suzzygold, is back again with another mind-blowing single titled, “Oba Oni Oba(A King of Kings) to solidify her spot in the country’s gospel music circle.

Unlike ‘Yafu-Yafu’ which AdaGold described as ‘an ode to her creator’, ‘Oba O’ni Oba’, currently released on YouTube and other digital platforms is a praise song, encouraging people who are going trials and tribulations to always remember there’s a King that is capable of doing all things for them.

AdaGold said the new single is an appreciation of God’s mercies and kindness to mankind.

The song, according to her, is a blend of gospel and Afro-pop music, which makes it danceable and a listener’s delight.

In a chat with NollyNow, the Abia state-born singer, said she’s working on her full-length album, which she hopes to drop before the end of this month.

She, however, described her musical journey as “an interesting adventure”, adding “gospel music is a calling for me rather than a passion.”

On the relationships between the established and rising gospel acts, AdaGold lamented the discouraging attitude of some of Nigeria’s top gospel singers, who hardly accept to do collaboration with the up and coming singers unlike their counterparts in secular music.

“I would like the established gospel singers to create room for mentoring, and collaborating with rising acts. By doing so, the budding singer can also grow in the industry,” she stressed.