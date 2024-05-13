SUSTAINABLE ENVIRONMENT: Experts satisfied with govt’s CNG move

Compressed Natural Gas, CNG, experts have expressed satisfaction with government’s move to address environmental concerns through CNG, saying it has fewer greenhouse gasses compared to petrol.

An indigenous gas company, Gasco Marine Limited, in a statement, said CNG’s impacts go beyond economic and environmental benefits, stressing that its stable pricing would save consumers from the volatility of global oil markets.

According to them, with a price range that is 40 per cent to 60 per cent cheaper than petrol, CNG would offer a cheaper alternative to petrol.

Quoting a renewable energy and gas specialist, Adelanke Dayo-Adepoju, the statement said: “The synergy between government, industry stakeholders, and the public is paramount. Together, we can harness the transformative power of CNG, driving Nigeria towards energy security and economic prosperity.”

Also quoting a former Commissioner for Energy in Lagos State, Olalere Odusote, the statement added: “We recognised natural gas not just as a transition fuel but also as a fundamental driver of economic growth and development. “By embracing CNG, we can enhance energy security, create jobs, and propel Nigeria towards a brighter future for all its citizens.”

In part, the statement reads: “Through vehicle conversion initiatives, CNG facilitates a seamless transition for existing vehicles, minimizing the need for extensive infrastructure overhaul. This inclusive approach ensures that individuals from all socio-economic backgrounds can access the benefits of this transformative energy source.

“With an anticipated price range that is 40 per cent to 60 per cent cheaper than PMS or AGO, CNG offers a compelling alternative to traditional petrol, providing consumers with a more financially viable option. This stable pricing mechanism not only insulates consumers from the volatility of global oil markets but also fosters economic predictability and resilience.

“Moreover, the environmental benefits of CNG are significant. As Nigeria strives to mitigate its carbon footprint and address environmental concerns, the adoption of CNG presents a tangible solution. Its combustion emits significantly fewer greenhouse gases compared to petrol, contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable energy landscape.

“With the knowledge that Nigeria is actually a gas province, with oil, leveraging our abundant natural gas reserves is crucial. Gas serves as a domestically sourced energy solution, bolstering energy security and reducing dependence on imported petroleum products. This strategic utilization of domestic resources not only enhances national sovereignty but also stimulates economic development by capitalizing on local assets and reducing the pressure of Forex.

CNG also stands out for its safety and stability. Unlike traditional fuels, CNG has limited flammability, reducing the likelihood of accidental combustion and minimizing associated risks. Moreover, CNG cylinders are engineered with stringent safety measures, ensuring their durability and resilience even in the face of challenging conditions.”