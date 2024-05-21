Suspected ISWAP terrorists massacre DPO, injures two in Borno

ISWAP fighters

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Suspected members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) have killed a Divisional Police Officer, Sunday Pius attached to Marte local government area of Borno State.

Two policemen also sustained injuries.

The killing of the DPO was confirmed to our Correspondent by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Kenneth Daso on Tuesday in Maiduguri.

Daso said, “We received a distress call today that one of our officers, Superintendent Sunday Pius, a Divisional Police Officer in charge of New Marte was killed by terrorists last Monday evening. Although, our dispatched team to Marte are yet to arrive with details, but as soon as I get the details, I will furnish the press accordingly”

It was however learnt that the ISWAP sneaked into New Marte at about 7:30pm on Monday and attacked a health worker who fortunately escaped.

The health worker reportedly ran to the station to alert the police, the DPO reportedly went after the terrorists, but unfortunately they ambushed the police team and caused havoc.

Marte, a border town with Western Coast of Chad and Cameroun Republic, and about 120kms drive from Maiduguri has witnessed series of deadly attacks by terrorists, with displacement of many residents, before it was hitherto liberated by troops.