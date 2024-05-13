Strike: NANS carpets ASUU national leadership for backing UniAbuja chapter

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has condemned the ongoing internal strike embarked upon by a section of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, in the University of Abuja.

The students body also criticized the decision of ASUU’s national leadership to support its University of Abuja chapter on the strike.

NANS’ President, Lucky Emonefe, in a statement on Monday, expressed shock that the national leadership of the union sanctioned the strike, describing the action as “disappointing and very concerning, particularly given the flimsy and patently frivolous reasons adduced for the strike action.”

In the statement, tagged: “No to ASUU Strike in UniAbuja”, the students association carpeted ASUU for always resorting to industrial action without exploring avenue for amicable resolution of their perceived grievances with authorities.

The statement read in full: “The National leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, hereby condemn in the strongest terms, the internal strike embarked upon by a section of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, UNIABUJA branch.

“We wonder why ASUU always embarks on strike actions at the least prompting when other options of dispute resolutions are open for considerations.

“The fact that the National leadership of the union sanctioned the strike is shocking, disappointing and very concerning, particularly given the flimsy and patently frivolous reasons adduced for the strike action.

“It is extremely saddening and annoying that ASUU always ignores the interests and plight of Nigerian students and parents before opting for their often needless trade actions (just consider that between 2020 and 2023 the Nigerian university system has lost over 16 months to ASUU strikes). This is the height of insensitivity and irresponsibility.

“However, we are happy to note that a large section of the UniAbuja lecturers have rejected and dissociated themselves from the strike action. We equally salute the university’s members of the National Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA) and the Congress of Nigerian Universities Academics (CONUA) for also rejecting the strike.

“All of you have our support, and we thank you on behalf of the Great UniAbuja students.

“Our position is that gone are the days when staff of tertiary institutions (both teaching and non-teaching) would so cavalierly down tools and refuse to work, rather than dialogue and amicably resolve grievances.

” The lack of sensitivity and regards for students, parents, and the education system, is unacceptable and unbecoming of an otherwise union of intellectuals who should have known better. Strike actions in our institutions only disrupt, derail and destroy, but never address any problems.

“Accordingly, the striking UniAbuja lecturers should see reason and resume work immediately. We commend the House of Representatives Committee on University Education for their prompt intervention in the matter and their call on the striking lecturers to return to work.

“All men and women of goodwill should be worried about and reject the action of the kill-joy lecturers.

“We would also like to assure the Federal Government and the University of Abuja Management of our understanding and support should they take appropriate steps and measures to bring the infamous strike to an end.”