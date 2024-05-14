Stress solutions: CAC women in Canada host health talk

By Sola Ogundipe

Considering the world’s need for peaceful co-existence and positive moves towards sustainable development and family-oriented growth and advancement, the CAC women in Canada recently held a health talk focused on managing stress.

The activity was handled by Mrs Ajoke Smart, popularly known as Sisimi. She examined possible causes of stress and how to prevent them. She pointed out the need for seeking urgent medical help from qualified healthcare practitioners in cases of issues beyond the women’s coping abilities instead of resorting to self-help.

The week which started on Monday, May 6, 2024, with prayer-hour prayers and lectures coordinated by Mrs Omowunmi Adeoye and the Women Leader, Mrs Florence Ajayi, scored a first a with the positive reactions recorded when the Way-To-Life women went round Ottawa vicinity with household gifts and engaged women of diverse races on the need to embrace a safe, healthy and secured society. The CAC women divided themselves into groups to cover more grounds.

The grand finale of the special week, which was also Mother’s Day, was held on Sunday, at the CAC Way-to-Life church auditorium in Ottawa.

The day was marked by the women in uniformed colours of white and wine. The men in support of the special day took over all the women duties as a mark of respect and honour for their gender on their special day.

The children were not left behind as they expressed love and appreciation to their mothers through special presentations.

Gifts were also given to every woman and specials gifts to deserving church ministers.

The women, under the aegis of Christ Apostolic Church, Way-to-Life, Ottawa, Canada, organized a one-week marathon prayer, lectures, health talks and visit with gifts presentation anniversary tagged Canada-for-Christ, with the theme, ‘The Role of Women in Development of the Home, Church and Community’.

The founder and officiating Pastor Debo Adeoye admonished the women to be virtuous in character. Other Ministers who supported the Way-To-Life women in their special week include Messrs. Sola Babatunde, Timothy Ajayi, Eric Ogbegie, Debo Odeyemi, Olawale Otun, John Oparaocha, Iriafe Babatunde, Gbenga Adebayo, and Olatunde Ogunleye.