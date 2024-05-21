Strengthen indigenous PR firms to rebrand Nigeria, Lanre Alaka tells Tinubu

Laerryblue CEO, Lanre Alaka and Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu

By Idowu Bankole

The CEO of Laerryblue Media, Olanrewaju Alaka has emphasized the importance of empowering local public relations firms to help rebrand Nigeria.

Lanre noted that leveraging indigenous expertise is crucial in reshaping the country’s global image.

According to the PR Guru, “Nigeria has immense potential and a rich cultural heritage that is often overshadowed by negative perceptions. By strengthening our homegrown PR firms, we can tell our own stories and highlight the positive aspects of our nation,” Lanre stated.

Lanre’s call to action is directed towards President Bola Tinubu, urging him to support and invest in local PR agencies. He believes that these firms have a deep understanding of the Nigerian narrative and are better equipped to communicate it authentically to the world.

“Indigenous PR firms understand the nuances of our culture and can connect more genuinely with both local and international audiences. This local touch is what can set us apart and foster a more accurate and favorable image of Nigeria globally,” Lanre explained.

He also highlighted the economic benefits of this approach. By bolstering local PR companies, the government would not only be investing in the nation’s image but also creating jobs and stimulating economic growth within the sector.

“Our PR industry is filled with talented professionals who are passionate about changing the narrative of Nigeria. Supporting them means empowering a whole ecosystem that contributes to the economy. It’s a win-win for everyone,” Lanre added.

Lanre’s vision for Nigeria involves a collaborative effort between the government and local PR firms. He suggests initiatives such as grants, training programs, and partnerships that could enhance the capabilities of these firms. By doing so, Nigeria can ensure its stories are told from a place of authenticity and pride.

At the end, Lanre’s message is clear: to effectively rebrand Nigeria, the country must rely on its own talents and resources. By empowering indigenous PR firms, Nigeria can reshape its image on the global stage and showcase the true spirit and potential of the nation.