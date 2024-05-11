Stop disparaging Olu of Warri, N-Delta group warns

The Coalition of Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders for Peace Group, (NDENYLPG) has warned some Ijaw groups allegedly blackmailing the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, to discontinue their tissues of lies.

National Coordinator of the group and ex-militant leader, self-styled “General” Osama, in a statement, said the sponsored calls by some unscrupulous elements to terminate the pipeline surveillance contract to Ocean Marine Solutions, OMS, a company the revered Niger Delta monarch chairs were unbecoming.

It read in part, “We, the youth leaders of NDENYLPG, from Istekiri, Ijaw, Urhobo, Kalabari, Okrika, Egbema, Isoko, and Bini, condemn calls for the termination of the contract of Ocean Marine Solutions, handling the Trans-Forcados Pipeline (TFP).”

“The Itsekiri tribe in Delta State owns over 60 percent of that Trans Forcados Pipeline, while only 30 percent of that TFP criss-cross the Ijaw communities in the creek, so the responsibility of the security of the TFP pipeline surveillance contract is in the right hands.

“Therefore, we warn the so-called disgruntled and jobless Ijaw groups that the call for the cancellation of the surveillance contract by Ocean Marine Solutions company, chaired by the Olu of Warri, is an insult to the Itsekiri nation.

“And demanding its re-award to Government Ekpemupolo, aliasTompolo, an ex-militant leader, an Ijaw man from Gbaramatu Kingdom is condemnable, disheartening, and uncalled for.

“We stand against this move by this disgruntled, unscrupulous, and notorious group of people playing the script of their paymasters.

“We will not allow these evil-minded persons to throw the Niger Delta into a war zone; we will resist vehemently resist them. We also want the people of Niger Delta to discard whatever the so-called stakeholders’ forum had published.”

“The coalition restates for clarity and puts the records straight that Ocean Marine Solutions has never breached its contract terms, guidelines, or agreement entered with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, NNPCL, as falsely alleged by the group.”

“It is on record that Ocean Marine Solutions had always engaged critical and relevant stakeholders, including the host communities in the NNPCL’s Right of Way, RoW. It is imperative to let Nigerians and the world know that in the Trans-Forcados and Trans-Escravos recruitment, the host communities’ surveillance guards, both the Ijaw communities and the Itsekiris, benefitted.

“We dismiss as a lie allegation that the highly respected Olu of Warri kingdom was behind a protest organized in Lagos by some group of persons against Tompolo, chairman of Tantita Surveillance Security Nigeria Limited, handling the major part of the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) pipeline surveillance contract.

“Such purported accusation is faulty, diminishing, and condemnable, Nigerians should disregard it.

“We also dismiss the false claim that the Olu of Warri kingdom is responsible for the largest portion of the Trans-Niger Pipeline (TNP) surveillance contract job, which the federal government awarded through the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC-L).”