Stay away from day-to-day management, Tinubu charges NEITI board

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday inaugurated the 6th National Stakeholders Working Group, NSWG, of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, NEITI, with a charge on members to stay away from the day-to-day activities of the agency.

The President said that since the appointment was on a part time basis, the daily management of NEITI lies with the management team led by the Executive Secretary, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume who inaugurated the board on behalf of President Tinubu reaffirmed the commitment of the Federal Government to the implementation of the principles and standard of the global Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) in Nigeria.

“Our faith in the EITI process is not just because it is central to our key government agendas, but also because, over the years, NEITI has demonstrated a high degree of competence, integrity and commitment to the values that the country requires to achieve economic growth and development in the sector through availability of reliable information and data required for national planning and reforms.

“NEITI has supported phenomenal revenue growth in the sector through meticulous application of EITI principles. Our national and global focus is on energy security, efficiency and justice in energy financing, renewable and control of emissions. The work of NEITI is so important to our country and particularly this administration in helping us to define our country’s engagement strategy on the energy transition debate through consultations, constructive engagement driven by reliable information and data”, the President added.

He charged the members: “Your appointment as a member of the NSWG is not a full time job and as members, please note this very carefully to avoid getting involved into issues of day to day management which is the work of NEITI management under the leadership of the Executive Secretary. You are therefore advised to conduct yourselves in accordance with this requirement”.

Addressing the board in his capacity as the NSWG Chairman, Senator George Akume stated that his appointment demonstrates the Federal Government’s prompt and timely response to the recent global EITI assessment of Nigeria’s implementation of the Initiative which among other observations stressed the urgent need to reconstitute NEITI’s Board to avoid sanctions.

Other members of the board are: Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), representing the government, the Group CEO, NNPC Limited is representing the National Oil and Gas Company. The Board also has a representative of the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS), Lagos Chamber of Commerce and the President of Miners Association of Nigeria representing Extractive Companies (Oil, gas and mining companies). The civil society organisations have Dr Erisa Danladi representing them while the Presidents of Nigeria Mining & Geosciences Society (NMGS) and the President National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) are representing Extractive Industries Professional Unions on the Board.