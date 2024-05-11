Stakeholders tasked to harness tech for transparent elections in Nigeria

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, critical stakeholders have been urged to improve on the current electoral process, by harnessing the potential of improved Technology to ensure that future elections truly represent the will of Nigerians.

Executive Director of a Non- Governmental organisation based in Kwara State, Webfala Digital Skills for All Initiative (WDSfAI), Mrs. Bakare Nafisat stated this in Ilorin on Friday while declaring open a workshop on Hackathon on the theme, “How Technology can Solve Election Problem in Nigeria”.

The event was organised by the WDSfAI to garner innovations on how to ensure credible elections in the country.

She noted that elections are the cornerstone of democracy hence it’s a collective responsibility that they must be free, fair and credible.

According to her, “I have witnessed the impact of elections on our country’s progress and the lives of our citizens.

“Also, we have seen how technological innovations have transformed various aspects of our lives, and we must harness this power to strengthen the democratic process of our dear nation, Nigeria”.

“However, we have faced numerous challenges in this regard, including voters’ registration and verification issues, vote buying and selling, bullying, and inadequate voting infrastructure among others.

“But today, we gather to witness and explore how great innovators that are gathered here today can use technology to develop innovative solutions to election challenges, create prototypes and proposals for implementation and also network and build partnerships for future collaboration which are very crucial to our nation.

“From blockchain-based voting systems to artificial intelligence-powered voter registration, the possibilities are endless.

“I urge you all to embrace this hackathon with creativity, curiosity, and a commitment to excellence. Let us work together to harness the potentials of technology and ensure that our elections are true representative of the will of the Nigerian people.

“At Webfala Digital Skills for all initiative, we look forward to your various innovation and practical solutions that can be scaled up and implemented in Nigeria’s future elections”.

At the end of the program, three of the invited groups which proffered solutions after brainstorming towards better elections in Nigeria were given cash awards of N300K,N200K and N150K on the basis of their performances by the Judges which include Olasupo Abideen of Brain Builders Youth Development Initiative ,and Chairman of Kwara State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ)Abdulateef Ahmed among others