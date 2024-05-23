Stakeholders call for new attitudinal disposition towards the deaf in Nigeria

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Stakeholders in the Deaf education both nationally and internationally, have called for a new attitudinal disposition towards the deaf in the Nigeria.

Rising from an international conference entitled” Empowering the Deaf Learners in Inclusive Education”, they said that Negative beliefs about the deaf and cultural barriers pertaining to the deaf should be done away with.

The conference which was held at the Wesley University, Ondo town, Ondo state, the stakeholders said there must be inclusive education for the deaf and must be guaranteed from primary to tertiary level.

A communique issued at the end of the conference by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Rt Rev, Prof Samuel Obeka, the Registrar, Mrs lbijoke Yankey and chairman Local Organizing Committee, Prof Mrs Ezeudu Florence, they advocated for the inclusiveness of the deaf in Nigeria’s education system and in the society at large.

According to them “this leaves much to be desired. Negative beliefs about the deaf and cultural barriers pertaining to the deaf should be done away with.

“This can be achieved through creation of awareness by organisations and bodies that are in charge of matters concerning the deaf.

“People should be aware that inclusive education is not a favour or choice but a right for the deaf and inclusive education is an experience and not a placement”

The stakeholders stressed the need for government to equip all schools, so that inclusive education for the deaf can be possible.

According to them “the deaf should be allowed to mix with the Hearing in the same classrooms, rather than putting them in different classrooms or even schools.

They equally advocated that the deaf and Hard of Hearing (HoH) need to be given more opportunities for education through scholarships, while the deaf should also be given opportunities for employment and financial autonomy.

The communique read: “There is the need for Government and Non-governmental Organisations to engage in initiatives that require funding of projects for the benefit of the Deaf so that their potentials could be fully tapped for their wellbeing and for the good of society.

“People, especially the family members and the society in general, should eschew negative nomenclature in referring to the Deaf or addressing them directly, so that they are not stigmatized.

“Government should make out plans for the training of more interpreters and re-training of the trained ones from time to time in order to improve their skills.

“Government should be decisive about Inclusive Education by making sure that public schools are well equipped with gadgets, teaching aids, Deaf space and so on, instead of building separate schools or classrooms for the Deaf and HoH, to make it easier for such students to flow into mainstream society when they graduate. Afterall, there is one society of people with mixed abilities.

“Government can also enact policies that would create a more inclusive society for the Deaf. One of such could be making sign language a compulsory course in our institutions of learning.

“All teachers should be trained in knowledge of, and use of sign language. When this is accomplished, the Deaf will not need interpreters to move from one class to another”

The stakeholders however, commended the Federal Government for signing into law the disability initiative.

The conference was attended by Prof. Khadijat Rashid – Provost Gallaudet University, Washington DC, USA, James David Lalu – the Executive Secretary; National Commission for Persons with Disabilities; Hon. Mohammed Abba, the SSA to the President on Special Needs and Equal Opportunities; Hon. Dr. Bashiru Dawodu, the Chairman, House Committee on Disabilities, Haruna Mohammed – Nigerian National Association of the Deaf (NNAD); the Senator representing Ondo Central Senatorial District, Adegbomire Adeniyi (SAN).

The keynote speakers include Professor Paul Ajuwon, Wahington University DC USA, Professor J. A. Ademokoya, University of Ibadan, Nigeria

Eden Catherine Chinyere Esq. Executive Director, Voice of Disability Initiative (VDI), Nigeria, Dagbo Sulaimon Saka, Director, National Resource Centre for the Disabled, Federal College of Education (Special).

The conference was held in collaboration with Gallaudet University USA.