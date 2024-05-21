Stakeholders brainstorm on way forward for book ecosystem

By Prisca Sam-Duru

With the spotlight on education, the 2024 edition of the Nigeria International Book Fair, NIBF held in Lagos with experts from all walks of life critically examining the country’s basic education.

They brainstormed on the challenges in the book ecosystem while suggesting ways that would reshape the system for the benefit of the citizens and the entire country.



The book fair organised by the Nigerian Book Fair Trust, witnessed a gathering of stakeholders in the book ecosystem, foreign and local exhibitors as well as teachers, students and literary enthusiasts.



Held between Wednesday, May 8 and Friday May 10, 2024, the 23rd edition was a great time for networking and interfacing among the players within the global book ecosystem.



The fair amongst others, featured the International Conference co-hosted by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), and the second edition of the Tertiary Education Summit.

The Summit this year was put together to consider the causes of the brain drain crisis that is bedevilling Nigeria presently and how it can be nipped in the bud.

The Summit had scholars from different tiers of tertiary education in Nigeria taking participants through the genesis, effects, and remedy for the crisis.



This year, the general theme, according to the Chairman, Nigerian Book Fair Trust, Michael Oluwatuyi, revolved around Universal Basic Education as the organisers believe that education plays an important role in the development of minds and nations.



With the teeming challenges undermining education in the country in mind, Oluwatuyi stressed that “There is no better time to talk again about it than now that education in Nigeria has little to write about.

“We are aware of the frantic efforts the Lagos State Government and the Federal Government of Nigeria are making to address the problems in our educational systems. We hope that the various government policies along this line will germinate good fruits in earnest.”



He promised that at the next edition, State of Focus will be introduced as one of the activities during the fair, “to involve states to participate actively at NIBF. By extension, we will expand our reading culture plans to the states by holding major Regional Book Fairs at selected states within each of the six geo-political zones of our country.”



In his keynote address, Vice Chancellor, Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere-Ekiti, Professor Olufemi Adeoluwa, described education as a catalyst for development adding that it drives long term economic growth, makes people live well and also contribute to the wellbeing of their environment.



His word; “Education drives innovation, supplying the products and systems that provide solutions to societal problems. An enlightened citizenry sustains their political systems and the institutions which make for orderliness and national development.

“That same citizenry participates effectively in the choice of leadership in their country, preserves the environment, preserves their heritage and hands it over to the next generation.”



Prof Adeoluwa further noted that “The book ecosystem is central to the success of the Universal Basic Education programme in Nigeria. This is because it has the capacity for fostering intellectual discourse and enhancing the quality of learning in the schools.

“The ecosystem comprises the publishing industry, the writers and scholars, the libraries, wholesalers, book sellers/retailers, literary organisations and the reading culture (parents and pupils/students).”



On the challenges of the Book Ecosystem in the country, he stated that finance is a major problem, noting that publishing is not an exception as it is expensive and obtaining loans from banks, a tall task.

“The publishing houses certainly have limited access to distribution networks and book stores especially in the rural areas. This affects their reach and by implication, also effective learning in the rural areas.

“Though the solution could have been found in advancement in digital publishing and online platforms, the rural areas also lack electricity most of the time and other gadgets needed to effectively access digital books for learning.



“Again, textbooks produced are not colourful enough to attract readers like some foreign based books printed on glossy paper. This is not unconnected with the need to bring down the cost of production.

“Writers also have their challenges as marketing patterns and forces in Nigeria make it imperative to have a national outlook in the authorship of certain books so they could be acceptable all over the country.”



Speaking further he noted how piracy has also undermined the book industry. “Piracy is also a major challenge which not only affects the writers but also the booksellers and the publishers. It is devastating in its effects but it is not as endemic as it had been before now.

“Libraries are poorly funded in Nigeria. Most schools have no functioning libraries and where they exist, neither do they have furniture nor books. Trained librarians are not also engaged by the schools.

“Most schools do not have specific times for students to use the library and neither do the teachers give assignments that would make the students visit the library before attending to them. Most school libraries do not also have digital resources where online books can be accessed.”



“The reading culture is still very poor and this is due to lack of interest warranted by widespread poverty and the inadequacy of functional libraries where quiet reading could be done.

“Moreover, many of the recommended texts for students do not pass through any readability test before recommendation as this is made probably by patronage or connection,” he added.