Spraying N1,000 notes lands Gombe woman in EFCC net

Janty Emmanuel caught spraying N1000 notes in Gombe State

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

In a swift crackdown on currency abuse, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a Gombe woman, Janty Emmanuel, for publicly spraying N1,000 notes at a social event.

According to EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale, Emmanuel was seen lavishly spraying the cash at G-Connect in Tumfure, Gombe State, on Monday, May 20, 2024.

The incident was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media, drawing the attention of the EFCC.

Acting on the intelligence, EFCC operatives promptly apprehended Emmanuel and brought her in for questioning.

During the interrogation, she admitted to committing the offense, citing a moment of excitement and recklessness.

The EFCC has vowed to continue its campaign against currency abuse, which is punishable under the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act.

The agency warned that such behaviour will not be tolerated, as it undermines the dignity and value of the Naira.

Emmanuel will face charges in court once investigations are concluded, and if found guilty, she may face a fine or imprisonment, or both.

This development comes on the heels of a recent case involving a celebrity crossdresser, Idris Okuneye a.k.a. Bobrisky, who was sentenced to six months in prison for a similar offense.